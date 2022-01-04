A little gusty at times Wednesday, colder temps return to end the week

TONIGHT

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and it won’t be as cold. Temperatures will be around 30° for lows. Expect temperatures to climb a few degrees, toward the mid-30s, by daybreak. Winds will also pick up a bit, becoming breezy into daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a cloudier day and also noticeably more blustery. Winds come up by daybreak and we will have the potential for gusts up to around 40MPH possible during the day. The temperatures will be similar to Tuesday with highs around 40° but the brisk winds will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s during the day. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for a few afternoon rain showers that mix with a little snow. As colder air moves in Wednesday night, any mixed precipitation will change to a few snow showers and flurries Wednesday evening.

Wind chills become more of a factor Wednesday evening, dropping to as low as the lower teens by late evening and as low as the upper single digits into daybreak Thursday. A passing snow shower or flurry is possible early Wednesday night. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper teens by morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be a colder day with daytime highs only making it to the mid-20s. Wind chills will hover in the teens through the day. It will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun at times during the day. Into the evening, we will be watching a storm system coming up from the south. That system will just graze the area with a little snow possible Thursday evening and overnight. This does not look like a big impact system. The chance for snow rises after sunset with some passing snow showers and flurries through the night. Accumulations of a dusting to a fluffy inch or two are possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens Thursday night for lows so snow will be able to stick to the ground but major travel impacts are not expected at this time.

LOOKING AHEAD

We stay in the 20s for highs Friday with a chance for a little lake effect snow, mainly in the northern snowbelt. After Friday, we are going to see another brief warm-up. Highs Saturday will rise back toward the mid-30s with a partly sunny sky. Another storm system arrives in the region for Sunday. Expect a cloudy and soggy end to the weekend with scattered showers and highs in the lower 40s. Another cold front will pass by Sunday night, ushering in more cold January weather for early next week. Monday will be in the middle to upper 20s and highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 20°. Both Monday and Tuesday will have a chance for lake effect snow showers and flurries around the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.