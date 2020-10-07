A little gusty at times Wednesday but still warm, cold front approaches the Valley Wednesday afternoon

Cold front arrives Wednesday with cooler temps for Wednesday night and Thursday. The above average temps will return to wrap the week:

TONIGHT

A mild night ahead with lows only falling into the middle to lower 50s. We will remain breezy with scattered clouds around the area early.

WEDNESDAY

Gusty winds are expected at times Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 30-40MPH are possible during the day. It will be warm with highs around 70°. Expect scattered clouds with peeks of sunshine. A cold front will be headed in our direction but will not have a lot of moisture to work with. Still, we will have a very low chance at an isolated sprinkle developing, primarily through northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

The cold front clears the area in the afternoon and winds will shift, coming out of the northwest, into the evening. This will set us up for a cooler night Wednesday. We are looking partly to mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Scattered clouds are likely to develop into Thursday morning as the cooler air moves over the warm lakes.

THURSDAY

Scattered clouds are expected Thursday with a northwesterly wind remaining in place through much of the day. It won’t be as warm with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will clear our into the late-afternoon and evening. Thursday night will return to the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures rise above average again to wrap the week and the warmth will carry over into the weekend. The best chance for rain comes this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Delta pull moisture toward our area. An increase in clouds is likely but rain chances remain in question, dependent on the track of that system as it moves northward. The weekend forecast will need a little fine-tuning as we get a better grasp on the track but current thinking is our chances for at least some isolated showers climb through the day Sunday.

