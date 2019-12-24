A little cooler for Christmas Eve

Watch for a little fog through Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures won't be as warm tomorrow -- Here's the update on your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

TONIGHT

All is calm tonight. We will have an increase in clouds toward daybreak and pockets of fog are possible. Temperatures fall to around 30° by daybreak on Christmas Eve.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Watch for areas of fog in the morning. It won’t be as warm with temperatures in the 30s through much of the morning. Clouds thin out into the afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies developing into sunset. The afternoon sun will help warm temperatures into the lower 40s.

We will continue clearing out for Christmas Eve night. Dry weather is expected with temperatures settling into the lower 30s.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Temperatures warm right back up on Christmas Day. It will be a dry day with sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Highs for the afternoon jump to the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our dry stretch and warming trend will continue through the holiday week. Temperatures remain warm Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. We will have a weak cold front moving through the area Friday, bringing a small chance for a sprinkle. Our next substantial chance for rain will be this weekend with a larger storm system that drags a cold front through the Valley into the final days of 2019 .

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above.