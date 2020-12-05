A little bit of lake effect but not a lot of accumulation — Here’s what to plan for this weekend

Colder air settles into the region this weekend, allowing for a little bit of weekend snow. Impacts overall will be minor -- Here's the walkthrough of your weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

Winds begin to shift out of the northwest tonight as a cold front clears the area. This feature will bring increasing clouds through the evening and a chance for a few sprinkles or a light rain shower. By daybreak, we will begin watching for some lake effect snow showers developing.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Pockets of lake effect snow showers and flurries are expected around the area Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. Any daytime snow may mix with a little rain. Little daytime accumulation is expected with temps above the freezing mark. There is a low chance for a few isolated bursts of snow, capable of dropping visibility through the day.

Saturday Night

The chance for a few patchy slick spots goes up Saturday evening as temperatures dip back below freezing. Hit-and-miss snow showers will continue. Most of the snow will be fairly light, but there is a better chance for snow to stick to the ground and roads as temperatures drop to the upper 20s. A coating of snow to an isolated inch is possible. Any wet spots on the roads may freeze with the falling temperatures, leading to patchy black ice.

Sunday

Lingering isolated snow showers or flurries continue Sunday. Little accumulation is anticipated. Skies are looking mostly cloudy and it will be chilly. Highs will only reach the lower 30s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with the chance for a stray flurry continuing. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain chilly early next week with highs in the lower 30s Monday. We will slowly warm back to around 40° by the latter part of the week. The middle of the week is looking pretty quiet with dry weather and varying amounts of clouds. The next chance for precipitation after Monday will be next Friday.

