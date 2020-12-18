A little accumulation tonight with light snow and flurries — Here’s how much to expect

Snow showers will be around this evening and there will be several more days with snowflakes in the extended outlook -- Here's the latest update to your forecast:

TONIGHT

Light snow showers and flurries will be around through the evening. The snow fizzles out overnight but a fresh coating will occur before it wraps up. Anywhere from a light dusting up to an inch and a half will occur. This will be enough to slicken up untreated roads. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle to lower 20s.

FRIDAY

Flurries linger Friday morning and will taper by the afternoon. It will be a mostly cloudy day, though we will have a better chance at some glimpses of afternoon sun. Highs will be in the lower 30s again. We are looking at a quiet Friday night with scattered clouds around the area. Temperatures will fall back to the middle to lower 20s.

SATURDAY

Most of the day will be a quiet one. Any holes in the clouds will fill in early in the day ahead of a low pressure system that will impact the region late in the day. It will be slightly warmer. Highs will be in the mid-30s for the afternoon. We will be overcast by the evening and will begin seeing our chances for precipitation climbing after sunset. A mix of rain and snow is expected to develop Saturday night. We will need to monitor this time-frame as there is the potential for a little accumulating snow overnight, perhaps an inch or two. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark of 32° for overnight lows so it will be a close call on seeing a full change-over to snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend ends with a mix of rain and snow showers and the pattern next week will be quite stormy. Another area of low pressure swings through the region on Monday, bringing another chance for rain and snow Monday into Tuesday. We are looking at a big temperature spike on Wednesday, just ahead of a potent cold front that will be sweeping through the region on Christmas Eve. It is currently looking like rain turning to snow with falling temperatures for Christmas Eve. If the pattern holds, we could see our coldest temperatures so far this season on Christmas day, along with a high potential for some lake effect snow. This is still several days out and the pattern could change, but current trends in the data are looking promising. We will be watching how this plays out closely and keeping you updated on our chances at a white Christmas through next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.