A hot week ahead, pattern turning stormy again later this week

TONIGHT

Quiet weather ahead for tonight with mainly clear skies. There will be a slight drop in dew points, so it won’t feel as humid overnight. We will also have a chance for patchy fog. Temperatures fall to the middle to lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Get ready for a hot one Tuesday! Highs will be around 90° for daytime highs. The day will feature lots of sunshine all day long. Dew points aren’t going to be quite as high, so it may not feel as humid to you, but they will still be elevated enough for it to feel a bit sticky. Dew points rise back to the upper 60s to around 70° by Tuesday evening. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and patchy fog will be possible again. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a much more humid night compared to Monday night.

WEDNESDAY

A stretch of unsettled days gets underway Wednesday. It will be a partly sunny day overall, but we start the day off watching for a cluster of rain and storms from the northwest. This will lead to a chance for some morning showers and scattered clouds early in the day. The better risk for rain and storms comes Wednesday afternoon when a round of spotty rain and thunderstorms will develop over the area. Hit-and-miss rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening. It will be another hot and humid day with highs around 90° and heat indices as high as the mid-90s.

Rain chances come down after sunset, fading to only a slight chance for a stray overnight shower or a thunderstorm. Temperatures stay warm and it will remain humid. Lows will be around 70°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of the forecast period is looking unsettled. As of now, each day has a chance for some spotty rain and storms, a few with a better risk than others. Thursday will be back around 90° for highs, and heat indices in the 90s are likely. Spotty rain and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening, are expected. The chance for rain and storms is a little higher Friday so we will need to monitor for the potential for disruptions to high school football games. Both days this weekend have a risk for some hit-and-miss rain and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.