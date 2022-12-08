(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog, cloudy this morning with drizzle or mist. Temperatures around 40°.

Cloudy today and a high in the mid 40’s.

Cloudy tonight, colder, low around 30°.



A FEW BREAKS FOR SUNSHINE FRIDAY

Sunshine and clouds Friday morning. A slight shower chance deep in the afternoon.

High in the mid 40’s.

Cloudy skies with a light rain or snow mix chance for Friday night. Low in the lower 30’s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, high in the low to mid 40’s.

Mid 30’s Saturday night with an isolated rain or snow shower.

Scattered rain showers Sunday, mainly in the morning. High in the lower 40’s.

Cloudy and lower 30’s for Sunday night.



NEXT WEEK

Mainly cloudy Monday, slight chance for a sprinkle. High around 40°.

A few flurries but mainly cloudy Monday night, low around 30°.

Clouds with sunny breaks Tuesday. High in the lower 40’s.

Chance for light rain mixing with snow Tuesday night. Low in the lower 30’s.

Low to mid 40’s for Wednesday, rain and snow showers likely.

Chance for snow showers Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Rain likely next Thursday, high in the low to mid 40’s.