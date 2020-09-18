A forecast the pumpkin spice and hoodie lovers have been waiting for — several cool days in the forecast

A big taste of fall heading into the weekend with well below average temperatures -- Here's how long the cool weather sticks around:

TONIGHT

It will be a bit cooler overnight. Lows by daybreak fall to the upper to middle 40s. Though the clouds clear, a smoky haze may linger overnight.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends much like how it started, cooler, somewhat sunny and dry. Highs Friday will only make it to the lower 60s. We will have a light breeze during the day, adding a little extra chill to the air. It will be a mostly sunny day but that sun may still be a little filtered by wildfire smoke. A change in the upper level flow will promote a thinner layer of smoke overhead so fingers crossed we can get a little more blue to that sky. We will remain dry and there will be no weather woes for those high school football games Friday evening, aside from it feeling a little chilly. Temperatures at kickoff will be around the upper 50s and will fall into the 40s by the final plays.

Friday night will be quiet and cold. Skies remain clear and temperatures will be well below average. Make plans to tend to tender vegetation Friday night as we will be approaching frost territory. Lows by daybreak Saturday fall to the upper 30s and a few spots, particularly low-lying and rural areas, will be able to dip a few degrees lower. This will set us up for isolated pockets of frost.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Bust out the hoodies, Saturday will feel pretty cool across the Valley. Highs will only make it to the lower 60s. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky but will still have a chance at a thin layer of smoke from the western wildfires filtering some of that sun.

Saturday Night

You will have to tend to tender plants again Saturday night. It will be clear and quiet but quite cold. Overnight lows will again dip into the 30s. Isolated pockets of frost are possible by daybreak. Cover any sensitive vegetation or move it indoors if possible.

Sunday

Sunday will also be a mostly sunny day. Little change is expected in the temperatures across the area. Highs will return to the lower to near mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly rebound next week. We start the week with highs climbing toward the upper 60s. We will move toward the upper 70s by the end of the week. The entire extended forecast period is looking dry.

