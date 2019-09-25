A few sprinkles possible tonight

I'm tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for a few stray showers and a cooler Thursday -- Here's the updated forecast for tonight:

TONIGHT

A cold front approaching the area will bring the chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle tonight. There is a lot of dry air in place right now which will really chew away at the showers. That said, a few may be productive enough to cause you to need the windshield wipers or an umbrella. Skies will stay cloudy overnight and temperatures will be warmer. Lows will dip to the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off with plenty of clouds and a chance for an isolated morning shower or sprinkle. The risk for any rain fades into the afternoon and skies will turn mostly sunny. It will not be as warm with highs only reaching the lower 70s.

Thursday night is going to be chilly. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s through the evening with a few spots nearing upper 40s by 11PM. We will have a clear and starry night with lows tumbling down to the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

After a chilly morning, the afternoon will turn warmer again. We will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds through the day with winds coming out of the south. That southerly breeze pulls in warmer air, helping boost highs toward the upper 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at well above average temperatures into the weekend and next week. We will also be monitoring the risk for some showers and T-storms to kick off the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.