A few snowflakes tonight, next storm coming late-week

TONIGHT

Lake effect snow showers and flurries will be around the area tonight. Occasional snow showers and flurries will occur throughout the snowbelt. Further south of the snowbelt, the snow will be much more isolated. The snow isn’t going to add up to much with overnight accumulations totaling less than 1″ for the area. It will be a cold night with lows in the mid-20s and a light breeze driving wind chills down to the upper teens to lower 20s at times.

TUESDAY

A few lingering snow showers or flurries will be around Tuesday morning. Again, we aren’t looking for much accumulation in the area with any additional totals only adding up to less than 1″. The chance to see snow fades in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Highs will only be in the mid-30s. A continued light breeze will drive wind chills down into the 20s at times. Clouds clear out into Tuesday night. Lows will drop down into the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the forecast period and is looking great for any travel plans. We start the day with lots of sunshine and will have plenty of it into the afternoon. Temperatures will jump to the upper 40s for highs. Clouds will be on the increase again Wednesday night, becoming overcast toward Thanksgiving morning. It will be a warmer night with lows in the upper 30s.

THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY

The forecast turns active again as the holiday returns. A cold front approaches the area on Thanksgiving Day. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few morning showers. The better chance for rain comes into Thursday afternoon and evening with the cold front sweeping through the area. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Colder air will follow the cold front on Thanksgiving Day, setting us up for more lake effect snow showers into Black Friday. It will be a cold and blustery kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Highs will be in the mid-30s with a brisk wind dropping wind chills into the 20s through the day. Scattered snow showers will develop by sunrise and continue throughout the day. The snow will have a chance to accumulate during the day and especially into Friday evening. Our team will be watching this through this week and will keep you updated on potential impacts and accumulation totals.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs this weekend will be in the mid-30s both Saturday and Sunday. We are looking at a partly sunny day Saturday. The chance for snow returns Sunday. We also have a chance for some snow around Monday with highs staying in the mid-30s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.