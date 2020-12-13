A few snowflakes around overnight and Monday, better chance for snow coming mid-week

An area of low pressure passes by to our south and will be close enough to graze the southern viewing area with a few snowflakes -- Watching for accumulating snow mid-week:

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies ahead tonight and we will have a close call with an area of low pressure that will work up the east coast over the next 24 hours. The precipitation associated with that storm will mostly miss the Valley, aside from a low chance for a little snow into southern and eastern Columbiana county. Little accumulation is expected in the Valley. However, if your morning commute takes you toward Pittsburgh, you will have a chance at encountering some snowy roads in the morning. Temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy skies ahead Monday. We will have a few isolated snow showers around during the day. Any snow around in the afternoon may mix with some rain as highs climb toward the middle to upper 30s. Little accumulation will occur. We will be turning colder Monday night. Lows drop to the middle to lower 20s with scattered clouds.

TUESDAY

Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be a colder day. Highs will only reach the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy skies continue Tuesday night. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next storm arrives mid-week, bringing a chance for some snow to the Valley into Wednesday afternoon. We will need to monitor this system closely as it does come with a chance for a little accumulation. Accumulation is looking pretty light, but a slight wobble in the track of this storm system, by as little as fifty miles, could allow for a bit of a more moderate accumulation. We will be keeping an eye on this system and updating you through the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.