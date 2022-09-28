(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

A little bit of everything again today! Cool in the mid 40’s this morning, with partly cloudy skies and a light shower chance.

Similar to yesterday, clouds, sun at times, and a shower at times. High in the mid to upper 50’s.



EARLY EVENING SHOWER TO CLEARING AND COOL OVERNIGHT

Clearing and chilly in the lower 40’s tonight.



NICE DAYS TO WRAP UP THE WORKWEEK

Sunny Thursday and a high in the lower 60’s.

Mostly clear and colder Thursday night, low in the upper 30’s. Patchy fog and isolated frost possible.

Sunshine and some clouds Friday, high in the mid 60’s.

Low in the upper 40’s and partly cloudy Friday night.



WATCHING IAN’S PATH THIS WEEKEND

Overall a nice day on Saturday. High in the upper 60’s and increasing clouds after early sunshine.

Small chance for a late afternoon shower. Low in the lower 50’s

Saturday night with a shower chance.

Remnants of Ian could bring scattered showers Sunday. Temperatures around 70°.

Shower chance and mostly cloudy Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 50’s.



SHOWER CHANCE EARLY WEEK

Isolated shower chance Monday, high in the low to mid 60’s.

A few showers possible Monday night. Low around 50°.

Mainly dry Tuesday, with a slim shower chance. High in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Partly sunny next Wednesday, high in the mid 60’s.