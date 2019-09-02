A few showers possible for Labor Day

LABOR DAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning and wet roads from rains last night. Temperatures in the mid 60’s and humid. Dew points in the low to mid 60’s. Early morning mostly cloudy. Chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm today. High in the mid 70’s. Continued humid today, with dew points in the low to mid 60’s. Partly cloudy skies this evening and overnight. Low in the upper 50’s.

WARM AND SUNNY BACK TO SCHOOL WEATHER

Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Chance for a few showers and storms into Tuesday night. Low in the mid 60’s.

STORM RISK MID WEEK

Chance for a morning shower or storm into Wednesday. High in the upper 70’s. Cooler into Wednesday night as the cold front moves East through the area. Low in the lower 50’s.

UNSEASONABLY COOL LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday. High in the lower 70’s. Chilly for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Low in the mid to upper 40’s. Mostly sunny skies for Friday. High in the lower 70’s. Cool for Friday night football games. Low into Saturday in the lower 50’s. Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the low to mid 70’s. Beautiful weather for the YSU home opener at 2pm. Low Saturday night in the low to mid 50’s and partly cloudy. A bit cooler into Sunday, high around 70°