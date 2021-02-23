A few showers in the forecast Wednesday with warmest temps since December

A cold front moving toward the area brings a chance for a few showers Wednesday but won't keep us from warming up -- Here's what to plan for into the weekend:

TONIGHT

Winds won’t be as strong tonight, but still enough of a breeze lingers to be noticeable. Skies will be mostly clear early with a few clouds around into Wednesday morning. Lows will be around 30° and wind chills as low as the lower 20s are possible at times.

WEDNESDAY

Warmer air builds in Wednesday with it looking like our warmest day since Christmas Eve! Highs Wednesday will be around 50°. Today (Tuesday) was our warmest day of the month so far with a high of 44°. The warmest temperature in all of January was 47°. If we reach 48°, that was the temperature on Dec. 30. If we can hit the 50° mark, the last time temperatures were that warm was Christmas Eve, when the high reached 52°.

Long story short, Wednesday will be our warmest day in a while. Expect morning sunshine with increasing clouds into the early afternoon. Winds will be a little gusty through the first half of the day, with gusts between 30-40MPH possible. A cold front approaches the Valley early in the afternoon. This feature will bring the chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles. Between noon and 5 p.m., occasional showers or sprinkles are possible. Rain chances go down into Wednesday evening, though a sprinkle or even an overnight flurry will remain in the forecast Wednesday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will be a tad colder. Lows will fall to the mid-20s.

THURSDAY

Thursday won’t be as warm but temperatures will be close to seasonable averages. Highs will be around 40°. Expect plenty of clouds with some peeks of sun. It is looking dry and provides a chance to wash some of the salt off the car. That said, you will likely have to then dodge some puddles as the snow continues to melt. Thursday night is also going to be quiet and dry. Clouds break up a bit and temperatures will fall to the middle to lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking like a pretty nice day with some sun and slightly above average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s. The weekend is looking warmer than average. The average high heading into the weekend is right around 40°. Highs this weekend will be around 50°. There will be a chance for some showers both Saturday and Sunday but neither day is looking like a total washout from start to finish.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.