A few peeks of sunshine and a couple of showers for your Friday

Weather turns warmer and more humid for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly to mostly cloudy today with an isolated shower or thundershower…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible…lows in the low 60s
— Mostly sunny Saturday with a spotty shower…highs in the mid 80s
— An isolated shower possible Sunday…highs in the upper 80s
— Another round of isolated thunderstorms possible Monday…highs in the mid 80s
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday…highs in the low 80s
— A spotty shower possible Wednesday…highs near 80
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs in the upper 70s

