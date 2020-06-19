A few peeks of sunshine and a couple of showers for your Friday

TONIGHTSpotty showers and thunderstorms will be around this evening and start to taper off as the sun sets. Not everyone will see rain but those stuck under the isolated pockets of precipitation can see heavy rain as the showers and storms move through. After sunset, only a slim chance for an isolated shower will remain with skies turning partly to mostly clear overnight. It will be more humid tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAYFriday will be very similar to Thursday for the area. Scattered clouds are expected through the morning with only a slim chance for a stray shower early in the day. Peeks of afternoon sun help spike the temperature into the lower 80s and spotty showers or thunderstorms will begin to develop. It won't be a washout and it is unlikely that every community sees rainfall, but locations under the hit-or-miss rain showers or storms could experience a period of heavy rain that lasts for an hour or so. The risk for isolated areas of rain will last through the afternoon and early evening. As the sun sets, any lingering showers start to taper off.