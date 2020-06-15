A few nice pool or yardwork days ahead, rain chances rising late-week:

TONIGHT

We have a pretty nice night ahead. It will be comfortably cool with decreasing clouds into the night. There is a very small chance for a sprinkle before sunset. Otherwise, expect quiet weather with lows in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is setting up to be a pretty nice day for the Valley. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer so time spent relaxing by the pool will feel a little less cool. Expect highs in the upper 70s. We will have a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds through the day. Dew points stay low so humidity won’t be much of a factor, meaning comfortable conditions for yardwork.

Tuesday night will remain quiet and will be another comfortably cool night. Expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another nice day! We will have more dry weather with sunshine and some scattered clouds. We will also add a couple more degrees to afternoon highs with temperatures climbing to around 80°. This will be another nice afternoon to spend some time outdoors but don’t forget the sunscreen!. Wednesday night will remain quiet and will be comfortably cool with lows in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue warming up through the end of the workweek as highs approach the mid-80s. Dew points will also start to come up and it will begin feeling a bit more humid. As the dew points rise, so will our chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. We will watch for spotty showers and storms both Thursday and Friday.

