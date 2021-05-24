A few more hot and humid days, mid-week cold front bringing t-storms & cooler weather

Mid-week thunderstorms are likely with the cold front that will sweep through the area and a few may be a tad feisty -- Here's a walk-through of the timing:

TONIGHT

A humid night is ahead with dew points remaining elevated into your Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid-60s and a little patchy fog is possible tonight. Expect scattered clouds and a slight chance at a stray shower or a thunderstorm.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be another toasty day. Highs will return to the upper 80s, this time with a little more humidity in place as dew points continue in the 60s. We will have a mix of sun and scattered clouds and a very low chance at an isolated shower or storm. Rain chances will be very low with only a slight chance at an isolated passing shower or storm. The day won’t be a washout with very few people expected to see any rain. The best chance at encountering an isolated shower will be early in the day. Drier air in the upper atmosphere will act to limit any afternoon development, keeping rain chances low but not completely zero.

Tuesday night will be humid and mild with lows in the mid-60s. Expect scattered clouds around. Rain chances will be very low but do start to come up toward morning.

WEDNESDAY

This will be the active day of the week. A cold front will approach the Valley and bring a high likelihood of both rain and storms. We will have scattered clouds in the morning with low chances for a few passing showers or storms. Temperatures heat up fast, reaching the mid-80s by the early afternoon, and it will be very humid with dew points likely in the middle to upper 60s. That moisture will be fuel for thunderstorms into the second half of the day. Rain chances begin climbing in the afternoon with a round of scattered rain and thunderstorms expected to work through the area between about noon and 5 p.m. This will be the window we will also have to monitor for an isolated stronger storm. The primary concern is storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts or large hail. The tornado threat for Wednesday is very low but not zero. With how dry we have been, the flood threat is also very low but any thunderstorms can produce very heavy rain.

Additional spotty thunderstorms are likely to develop along the cold front that will sweep through the area into the evening. The risk for rain and storms will come down quickly in the evening, wrapping up by around 10 p.m. Dew points drop fast Wednesday evening, ending the stickiness to the air. As that drier air takes over, it will start turning much cooler. Lows by Thursday morning will drop to around 50 overnight with partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The last several days have been warm, but we are trending much cooler heading into Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures drop to the lower to mid-70s for highs Thursday. It will be dry with sun but feeling a lot cooler than the last several days. Another storm system arrives Friday and will cool temperatures even more. Friday is looking soggy and chilly with highs in the mid-60s. Rain is likely Friday and some lingering showers are expected Saturday. We will also have a lot of clouds around Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 60s. Highs return to the 70s Sunday and for Memorial Day.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.