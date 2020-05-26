Closings and delays
A few more days with above average temps before it cools down a bit

Weather

Today's record high of 90° was our first 90° day since September! The next few days stay warm but won't be quite so hot -- Here's when temps cool:

TONIGHT
Our gorgeous evening will turn into a beautiful night. Humidity levels will be low to modest at best and temperatures will settle into the mid-60s by morning. Skies will be mostly clear.

WEDNESDAY
If you haven’t had a chance to take advantage of the nice afternoons, try to do so Wednesday. It isn’t going to be as sunny of a day or as toasty as Monday and Tuesday, but it is still looking like a great afternoon. The morning begins with a period of mostly sunny skies early. Clouds will push into the area through the day, with scattered clouds and filtered sun into the afternoon. It will be a warm and dry afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Clouds will continue to build into the area Wednesday evening, with skies turning overcast into the night. The chance for showers will begin rising through the night. A round of some steady rain is possible for the area around daybreak. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY
Thursday will remain warm, but isn’t going to be as nice of a day as the last several. We start the day overcast with a high chance for showers or sprinkles. Any morning showers will become more hit-or-miss into the afternoon. We will also see come holes in the clouds through the afternoon which will allow temperatures to jump toward the mid-80s. That afternoon sun would also help fuel spotty afternoon and early evening showers or thunderstorms. Isolated showers remain possible Thursday night. It will be muggy with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD
The wettest part of the week looks like Friday evening as a cold front moves through the region. The chance for rain and storms will ramp up into Friday evening and tapers off by Saturday morning. High pressure will follow the late-week cold front and, though it does bring more sun to the Valley, temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend and early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.

