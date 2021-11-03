A few more cool days before temps jump back above average again

TONIGHT

An occasional passing flurry is possible tonight with scattered clouds. Little if any accumulation will occur. It will be a cold night with scattered clouds across the area. Lows will drop to around 30°.

THURSDAY

Most of the area will have nothing but bouts of sunshine with scattered clouds Thursday. Lake effect will be ongoing in the northern snowbelt and a few pockets of snow showers/flurries or a mix of rain and snow will graze the northern snowbelt. Precipitation will be mainly north of Warren and Mercer. The chance for any lake effect south of Warren and Mercer will be very low. Expect temperatures returning to the mid-40s for highs.

The chance for a few passing flurries or snow showers continues in the northern snowbelt Thursday night. The rest of the area will see scattered clouds on what will be another cold night. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

Lingering flurries are possible Friday morning in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. The chance at seeing any snow fades into the afternoon as winds shift and cut off the lake effect. The rest of the area will have scattered clouds early in the day. Skies become mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs will be a tad warmer, reaching the upper 40s. Skies will remain mostly clear Friday night. Lows will drop back to the upper 20s to around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The extended forecast will be both warmer and drier. Both Saturday and Sunday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 50s and warm to the middle to upper 50s Sunday. By the way, don’t forget to set the clocks back one hour Saturday night and also change the batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. The warming trend will continue next week with highs back in the 60s Monday under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny with lower 60s for highs. There will be a chance for a few showers later in the day Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.