A few feisty storms possible Thursday — Here’s the timing of when to be alert

Not a washout from start to finish but spotty storms are likely Thursday. A few may be a little feisty -- Here's the timing and what to plan for:

TONIGHT

The isolated showers from the afternoon will taper off tonight. Clouds will be patchy and temperatures will be a little cooler tonight. Lows drop to the lower 60s with a chance for a few pockets of fog to develop.

THURSDAY

We will have another chance for rain and storms to impact the area. This time, we will have to keep an eye on any thunderstorms as a few could be strong. We start the day with some sunshine and a chance for a few pockets of morning fog. Clouds will begin to bubble up in the afternoon as the temperatures rise to the lower 80s. That is also when we will look for spotty thunderstorms to develop. Any storms may produce gusty wind or some large hail.

Any storms that develop fizzle out Thursday evening as the sun sets. We will have partly to mostly clear skies into Thursday night. Pockets of fog will be possible overnight into daybreak Friday. Lows drop to the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

After some morning fog, the rest of Friday looks pretty nice. Expect sunshine with scattered clouds. Highs warm to the lower to mid-80s. The risk for rain is low but not at zero. A few stray showers or sprinkles are possible through the afternoon as temperatures climb.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are still on track for a big weekend warm-up. The dew points will also soar as temperatures warm. One chance to the extended forecast is the risk for rain Saturday. The majority of the day looks dry but we will have a chance for some storms into the late-evening.

