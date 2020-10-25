A few clouds and staying cool for your Sunday

More chances for rain back in the forecast for next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight…LOW: 34
— Morning sun then turning mostly cloudy with a chance for late-day showers Sunday…HIGH: 50
— Mostly cloudy and cool with late-day rain likely Monday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 53
— Rain likely especially early Tuesday…LOW: 42…HIGH; 48
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 56
— Rain and showers likely Thursday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 53
— Chance of showers early then clearing skies Friday…LOW: 36…HIGH: 52
— Sunny and cool for Halloween…LOW: 34…HIGH: 55
— Mostly cloudy next Sunday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 57