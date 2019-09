TONIGHTThe risk for rain and storms will continue climbing into the late evening. Rain and storms are likely by midnight and will continue overnight. It will remain humid with heavy rain possible in spots. We will see the rain beginning to let up by early morning. Temperatures will take until about mid-morning Saturday to reach a low in the mid-60s.

SATURDAYImproving weather is expected through the day Saturday. The morning will still be a little humid and some lingering showers are possible early. Dew points will drop heading into the afternoon and the clouds will begin to break. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny by late-afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s.