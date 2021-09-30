A crisp morning and another sunny day Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and crisp temperatures in the low to mid 40’s this morning. Have your coat and don’t forget your shades this morning. Sunshine and a high in the upper 60’s today.



CHILLY TONIGHT

Lower 40’s tonight into Friday for another chilly morning.

Chance for patchy fog. Mostly sunny Friday and a seasonal high around 70°.



STRING OF DRY FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAMES CONTINUES

We haven’t had rain for ANY of the Friday night football games. Partly cloudy skies.

Kick-off temperatures in the mid 60’s and mid 50’s for the end of the games. You’ll need a coat towards second half.

Mid to upper 40’s into Saturday morning and partly cloudy.

A push of warmer air Saturday as our stable weather pattern breaks with an approaching storm system.



WARMING SATURDAY AHEAD OF A DAMP PERIOD

Sunny to partly sunny Saturday and a high in the mid 70’s.

Scattered rain showers likely Saturday night.

Warmer, with a low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Mild Sunday morning for Panerathon, but we’ll see scattered rain showers.

Chance for afternoon thundershowers. Cooler Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 60’s.

Off and on rain showers Sunday night, low in the lower 60’s.



WET FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK

Scattered rain showers continue Monday. High in the mid to upper 60’s.

A few isolated showers Monday night and Tuesday. Low in the upper 50’s Monday night.

Upper 60’s for Tuesday.

Chance for a few showers Tuesday night, with a low in the upper 50’s.

Low to mid 70’s Wednesday and partly sunny, and isolated shower chance.

Upper 50’s and a chance for an isolated shower Wednesday night.

High around 70° Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower.