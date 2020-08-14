A couple windows for a few showers and storms in the weekend outlook

The weekend won't be a washout but we will have a chance at a few showers or storms and it's looking like more clouds than sun for your Saturday -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

Another warm evening across the area with temperatures dropping to the middle to upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle into the upper 60s by sunrise. We will have some scattered clouds and a very low risk at an isolated shower overnight. Clouds will be on the increase into the morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday is looking like a more clouds than sun kinda day for the Valley. It will be a close call with an area of low pressure moving through southern Ohio. The system will be close enough that we may be grazed by a band of showers and storms. The best chance at seeing rain will be through Southern Columbiana county. However, rain is possible across the entire area. Rain chances look highest early afternoon into early evening. This does not look like a complete washout and many parts of the area, especially across Trumbull and Mercer counties may see very little rain. Highs for the day will be near 80°.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures drop to the mid-60s for overnight lows. A stray shower or two is possible but the risk for rain continues to look low overnight.

Sunday

Sunday looks a little less cloudy compared to our Saturday. The added sunshine will help temperatures approach the mid-80s. The majority of the day will be dry with rain chances climbing again Sunday evening. An approaching cold front will bring the risk for some spotty late-day rain and storms. The development of any thunderstorms will hinge on how much sun we can get through the day and how high we can get those temperatures to increase the energy in the atmosphere. If we don’t see as much sun, we’d have a lower risk for storms. That said, we will need to monitor Sunday evening, mainly after 5PM for a couple storms and a low chance at a few feisty storms with some gusty wind. The risk for a few showers or storms would continue into the early part of the night. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will linger Monday. The start of the upcoming workweek will be cooler than the latter part of the week. We are watching for another stretch of dry days through the mid and latter part of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.