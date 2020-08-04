A couple cool days and crisp mornings coming mid-week

A cold front clears the area Tuesday and paves the way for cooler, drier air to work into the area. Expect a couple mornings with some fall vibes mid-week:

TONIGHT

Evening showers and thunderstorms will become much more isolated overnight. Still, occasional showers will remain possible into the early morning. Temperatures overnight drop to the mid-60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Additional scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop as a cold front slowly clears the area. Tuesday will have plenty of clouds with an occasional peek or two of sun. Any rain in the morning will be fairly isolated. The best chance for encountering downpours or thunderstorms will be early afternoon through early evening. Rain tapers off by late evening. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the night as cooler, drier air works into the region. Dew points are expected to settle into the 50s by daybreak Wednesday with lows dipping to the upper 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the start of a stretch of some dry days with sun. The morning begins with plenty of clouds around. Skies will turn partly sunny by the afternoon but it is setting up to be a cool day. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Wednesday night will certainly be giving off those Fall vibes. Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid-50s by sunrise Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly warm the remainder of the week, rebounding back to the middle to near upper 80s by the weekend. Dry weather is expected into the start of the weekend. The next chance for any rain or storms after Tuesday arrives late Sunday night and continues into Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.