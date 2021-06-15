A couple chilly mornings and sunny afternoons before rain returns to the forecast

TONIGHT

Skies have cleared out and will remain clear and starry overnight. Expect a chilly overnight for this time of year with lows in the upper 40s. The breezy afternoon winds come down a little bit after sunset.

WEDNESDAY

If you’re looking for a sunny day to do yardwork without breaking too much of a sweat, Wednesday is your day! Skies will be sunny and it will be another cooler than average day. The early morning will be a bit chilly with temps starting in the 40s at sunrise. Highs will struggle to warm to around 70°. We will remain quiet and dry Wednesday night. Expect a rather cold night with lows by daybreak in the middle 40s. We will have a few clouds around through the night.

THURSDAY

After the chilly early morning, temperatures will jump fast and be a little warmer in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and dew points remain low, meaning it won’t feel humid. Highs will approach the upper 70s in the afternoon. The trend continues Thursday night with a warmer overnight. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s with scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

The break in humid conditions will start to come to an end Friday as dew points start to rise through the day. That is also when rain chances will start to rise. Drier air may still win out early in the day, keeping rain at bay, but some isolated showers or storms are possible through at least the second half of the day. We will be watching the timing and track of a cold front crossing the region into Saturday that will come with a chance for rain and storms. Father’s Day is currently looking dry with some sunshine.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.