TONIGHTThe chance for rain and storms is coming to an end as drier air works into the Valley. Dew points will be dropping overnight into Friday with mainly clear skies overnight. Lows drop to around 60°.

FRIDAYWe have some days to smile about with high pressure taking hold of the weather Friday. We will be a little cooler for a few days as drier air continues working into the Valley through the day. You will see lots of sunshine and a few clouds through the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.