A cool and dry Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the lower 40’s. Mostly sunny with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High only in the low to mid 60’s. Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight, low in the mid 40’s.

STORM RISK INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Mostly cloudy Wednesday and warmer. High in the upper 70’s. Chance for a few isolated showers or storms into the late afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Low in the upper 50’s into Thursday morning.

STRONG STORMS PROBABLE FOR THURSDAY

Scattered storms likely Thursday, with a high in the upper 70’s. Severe storms are possible. Again this would be late afternoon and into the evening. Mid 50’s into Friday morning.

DRYING OUT FRIDAY

Partly sunny Friday, high in the mid to upper 70’s. Low in the lower 60’s into Saturday morning.

STORMS LIKELY END OF THE WEEKEND

High on Saturday in the upper 70’s with a 40% chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Upper 50’s into Sunday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Sunday, high in the upper 70’s. Low around 60° into Memorial day Monday. Partly sunny with an isolated storm chance for the holiday. Mid 60’s into Tuesday morning, and partly sunny.

