A cold start for your Sunday but milder in the afternoon

Another quick-hitting snow system moves through the Valley early on Monday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clearing skies and cold tonight…LOW: 4
— Becoming mostly cloudy Sunday…HIGH: 35
— Rain and snow likely Monday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 38
— Clearing skies and milder Tuesday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 41
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 46
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 37
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 22…HIGH: 33
— Mostly cloudy with chance of evening rain or snow next Saturday…LOW: 21…HIGH: 43
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 46