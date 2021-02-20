A cold start for your Sunday but milder in the afternoon

TODAYIsolated light snow for today. An inch possible. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

COLDER TONIGHT AND SATURDAYLow around 10° tonight. Isolated snow flurries or a snow shower.Isolated snow showers for Saturday, mainly in the morning. Chilly, cloudy and a high in the low to mid 20s.

COLD SATURDAY NIGHT, WARM AIR MOVES IN SUNDAYLow in the middle single digits into Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies.Warming Sunday, with partly sunny skies. High in the lower 30s.

SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP SUNDAY NIGHTSnow is likely Sunday after midnight. Light accumulation likely into Monday morning. Low around 30°.

WINTRY MIX WITH WARMER WEATHER INTO NEXT WEEKSnow showers mix with rain into late morning and afternoon Monday. High in the mid 30s.Upper 20s and isolated snow showers for Monday night.Mid to upper 30s Tuesday with cloudy skies and isolated rain/snow mix.

NICE DAY WEDNESDAY AND MILD!Mid 20s Tuesday night and cloudy.Mild Wednesday with a high around 40° with partly sunny skies.Last time we hit 40° was January 21, so it will be nice!

WINTRY MIX CHANCE THURSDAY AND FRIDAYUpper 20s and cloudy for Wednesday night.Mid to upper 30s for Thursday with clouds and isolated rain/snow.Upper 20s Thursday night with chance for snow or a mix.Mid 30s Friday with cloudy skies and a chance for light rain or snow.