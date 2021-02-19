A cold start but a much warmer end — Here’s what to plan for this weekend

Saturday won't seem much different from much of the last few weeks but you may start noticing a difference Sunday. Highs are trending much warmer heading into next week:

TONIGHT

A little lake effect snow develops around the area tonight. Expect spotty snow showers and flurries this evening and continuing overnight. These won’t produce a whole lot of snow with accumulations of a light coating up to an isolated inch. The other story tonight will be the colder temperatures. Lows fall to around 10°. It will be blustery and this will drive those wind chills down. Winds will be out of the west around 5-15 mph. Overnight wind chills will drop to around 0° at times tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Lingering lake effect snow showers will be around Saturday morning, especially through the snowbelt. Little additional accumulation outside of an isolated coating will occur. The chance for snow tapers into the early afternoon. It will be cold and blustery throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20s. Blustery winds will keep wind chills in the lower teens much of the day.

Saturday Night

This is looking like the last of the frigid nights for a little while. Winds die down through the evening, and the clouds will break into the night. Only a few clouds will be around overnight as temperatures plummet into the single digits. Sunday morning does have a chance at taking the title of coldest morning so far this winter. Lows will be around 4° with rural areas able to reach 0° by daybreak Sunday. So far this winter, our coldest morning low was 2° this past Wednesday. We have a chance at tying that low or perhaps dropping a degree or two below.

Sunday

The pattern change gets underway Sunday. After the frigid morning comes a big jump in temperatures. Highs will climb to the lower to mid-30s. If the temperature reaches or surpasses 32°, it would be our first day above freezing since Feb. 5! We will be close to getting there Sunday but if we miss the mark, we will get there Monday. Expect sunshine through the first half of the day. Clouds will increase into the evening. Our next storm system will approach the region Sunday night. Lows will be around 30° and the approaching storm will likely start off as snow. We will have to watch for a quick couple inches of accumulation before a changeover to rain/snow occurs into Monday morning. With the cold ground, it is possible to get a quick couple of inches of slushy snow on the roads just before sunrise Monday. If you travel early in the morning Monday, you’ll want to keep tabs on the forecast Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Finally, a stretch of days with temperatures above freezing! The highs next week are looking much warmer than the last few weeks, reaching middle to upper 30s each day. Wednesday may be our first day reaching 40° in over a month by that point. The last time the temperature reached 40° was Jan. 21.

