A Cold arctic blast from the Great Lakes to New England

(WKBN) — Winter is not over for our part of the country. We will experience another blast of colder air to wrap up the first week of February.

Arctic air will push out of Canada and sweep into the United States late this week. This cold air will also pour into Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

When will the Arctic Air arrive?

Arctic Cold front moving through the Great Lakes Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Look for a strong cold front to sweep through Ohio and Pennsylvania Thursday evening and into the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low teens by early Friday morning across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. This includes Youngstown, Ohio.

Our region will catch the edge of the coldest air. Parts of New England, including Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, will get even colder with dangerous wind chill temperatures and frigid cold air temperatures.

Arctic Cold front moving through Ohio and Pennsylvania Thursday night Feb. 2, 2023.

This cold front will drop temperatures and sweep snow showers through the area into Friday morning.

Find out if more snow is expected into the weekend with your seven-day forecast.

How cold will it get this week?

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low teens by Friday morning. The cold temperatures will last into the start of the weekend. Warming up next week.

Look for the cold blustery weather to last through the day Friday with scattered lake effect snow showers and temperatures in the middle teens. Wind chill temperatures will drop below zero through the morning and into the day.

Wind chill temperatures around Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Friday morning.

The colder temperatures will last into the start of the weekend with lows in the single digits throughout Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Frigid cold temperatures into New England, including Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire

This arctic blast of cold air will create dangerous cold across parts of New England. Some of these locations could get as cold as -20°F, or colder with the air temperature. Wind chill temperatures could drop as low as -40°F to -50°F across parts of Northeast New England!

This cold blast of Arctic Air will push out into the second week of February.