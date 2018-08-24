A chilly start to Friday Video

(WYTV_ - Chilly temperatures will start again on Friday morning.

Currently, we are in the low-50s across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine after this chilly start to our day.

Highs will reach the lower-80s Friday under sunny skies.

Friday night, clouds begin to push into the area with lows only dropping to around 60. Chances of rain are coming. Watch the latest forecast for more details.

Forecast:

Friday - Chilly start, mainly sunny all day with highs in the lower-80s

Friday night - A milder night with lows dropping to around 60 with increasing clouds

Saturday - Mostly cloudy with late day chance of showers and thunderstorms (30%)

