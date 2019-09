WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Clear and chilly tonight with lows around 40

— Sunny and cool for Monday with highs near 60

— Mostly sunny for Tuesday and a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s

— Getting even warmer for the second half of the new week with highs back in the mid-to-upper 70s

— Rain chances return on Wednesday and stick around into the weekend

— Turning cooler once again by the end of next weekend and the start of next week