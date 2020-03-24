A chance to step out and take in a little fresh air Tuesday

Tuesday will be dry so if you need to relieve the cabin fever or just get away from the peeps in your house for a min, step out and take in a little fresh air! Here's the outlook:

TONIGHT

A little patchy drizzle is possible early tonight. Skies will be overcast through the evening. Temperatures drop into the middle to lower 30s by daybrea.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be one of the days that you have a chance to step outside and get a little fresh air. The day will be dry with a chance for some peeks of sunshine through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be around seasonal averages for the time of year with highs around 50°.

Skies turn overcast again into Tuesday evening as the next storm system approaches. The chance for showers will increase overnight. Lows will be around 40°.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers are expected for the area Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be in the morning. Showers will taper off into the afternoon with cloudy skies. Highs will be around 50°. We will have another cool night Wednesday night with lows in the mid-30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be another day where there’s a chance to relieve the cabin fever with a little fresh air. The day is looking dry but the chance for rain will begin to climb into Thursday evening. Wet weather becomes more likely heading into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.