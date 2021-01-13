A chance at a few raindrops and snowflakes tonight, one more mild day before temps start cooling

A low chance at a little precip overnight will be followed by another mild day with a little sun. A much better chance at rain and snow comes Friday -- More info:

TONIGHT

Not as cold tonight with clouds increasing as a trough swings through the region. This feature comes with a chance at a couple of showers or snow showers around the area overnight. Little accumulation is expected with, at most, a coating possible on grassy areas, patios, or rooftops. Temperatures will slide into the lower 30s, right around the freezing mark, which will aid in keeping snow from being able to easily stick to roads. A light breeze will continue, causing wind chills as low as the mid-20s at times.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off with cloudy skies and a chance for a few early morning snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation will occur aside from an isolated light coating on a few grassy surfaces or rooftops. The chance at seeing any raindrops or snowflakes ends by late-morning and we will start to see clouds thinning out again. Look for a little more sun with some scattered clouds Thursday afternoon. It will be another mild day with highs approaching the mid-40s again.

Any afternoon clearing of the clouds fills back in Thursday night. A cold front will be marching toward the region Thursday night and will be accompanied by a mix of some rain and snow. The chance for precipitation will be rising through the night into Friday morning. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with cloudy skies and a mix of rain and snow showers. There is a chance for a coating of snow to occur through the early morning. The best chance at seeing snow stick is looking like the traditionally colder surfaces. Morning lows will be right around the freezing mark which will present a challenge for any snow sticking to roadways so little travel impacts are anticipated at this time.

The morning precipitation becomes more isolated Friday afternoon. We may, once again, see some holes in the clouds during the early afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the upper 30s which will allow any afternoon precipitation to mix with rain. We will continue to see the chance at hit-and-miss snow showers Friday night as colder air pours into the region. Lows will return to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures won’t be as warm through the weekend and early next week. The average high for this time of year is at 32° which is around where temperatures hover by the end of the weekend and early next week. The colder air will also touch off occasional snow showers or flurries around the region. At this time, it does not look like a lot of accumulation will occur with perhaps a coating to a few inches by the middle of the upcoming week. This is something our team will continue to monitor into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.