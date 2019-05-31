A brief pause in the stormy weather Friday

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Finally, a nice day!

--Drier air takes over for Friday, bringing one nice day before the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a mix of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. It will be a less humid day and a pleasant evening. Temperatures will fall out of the 70s and into the 60s after sunset.

2. More stormy weather for the weekend

--A cold front moving into the area this weekend brings more rain and thunderstorms. Saturday starts with peeks of sunshine and a chance for a few isolated showers. We will have a little sunshine through the early afternoon, helping temperatures rise to the upper 70s to near 80°. As the temperatures climb, so does the chance for rain and thunderstorms. We are looking at scattered storms developing around mid-afternoon and continuing into the evening as the cold front approaches the Valley.

The cold front will continue working through the area overnight and this brings cooler temperatures for Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. Scattered showers are expected for the Valley with a low chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Rain will taper off into Sunday night as cooler, drier air settles into the region.

3. Cool & dry start to the next workweek

--High pressure builds into the area for the start of next week. This will bring some sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay cool Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday will be around 70°

Full breakdown of weekend rain timing and temperatures in the video above.