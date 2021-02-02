A break from the snowy weather mid-week

TONIGHT

Light flurries will occur early this evening, tapering off early. Little accumulation will occur outside of a dusting in spots. It will stay blustery tonight. Lows will be around 20° but winds will drive wind chills as low as upper single digits to around 10° by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

We have a blustery Wednesday ahead but will see a little more sun. Expect a mix of scattered clouds and peeks of sun through the day. Highs will be in the lower 30s but winds will remain blustery through the day, making it feel colder. Wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s will occur throughout the day. Wednesday night is looking partly to mostly clear and the winds will come down a bit. The clearing of the clouds and lowering of the winds will aid temperatures in turning a little colder Wednesday night. Lows will drop to the lower teens, with a chance for rural and low-lying areas to drop as low as the upper single digits.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be another decent day for the Valley. We will see a little more sun, especially in the morning. Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon with overcast skies expected by evening. It will be a tad warmer with highs in the middle 30s.

Active weather returns Thursday night. A storm system approaches the area, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures will hover in the lower to mid-30s with winds picking up toward morning. A cold front will pass through early into Friday morning and temperatures will fall through the day as the front moves to our east.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for rain and snow carries over into Friday morning and a few snow showers are possible Friday afternoon. It is looking like a windy day with a slow and steady drop in temperatures. The other story in the extended outlook is Arctic cold set to dive into the eastern US. Temperatures are looking very cold early next week. The forecast highs and lows will need to be fine-tuned, but this is looking like a good shot as near to slightly below zero temperatures are possible for overnight lows early next week. Wind chills are likely to be below zero early in the week.

