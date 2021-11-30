A break from the snow with milder temps for a few days

TONIGHT

A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible overnight but not enough to cause you any hassles. We will have an increase in clouds into the night. Lows will fall to around 30°.

WEDNESDAY

We have a chance to see a few glimpses of sun Wednesday bit it will be a more clouds than sun kind of day overall. Rain chances come up into the afternoon with spotty showers and sprinkles developing. The risk for raindrops will continue into the evening. Highs for the day will return to the lower 40s, pretty close to average for the time of year.

A few showers or sprinkles remain in the forecast Wednesday night. Skies will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will be warm. Winds will shift to a more southerly wind by evening and warmer air is going to start rushing into the area. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40° early Wednesday night with a slow rise in temperatures expected toward daybreak.

THURSDAY

Winds will increase Thursday with a southerly breeze around 10-25MPH through the day. That warm southerly wind will help spike temperatures to the lower to mid-50s. We will have mostly cloudy skies and a couple passing showers or sprinkles are possible through the day. While we will see a little rain around, it isn’t going to be an all-day start-to-finish washout. Temperatures will not be as warm Thursday night compared to the previous night. We will drop back to the lower 30s for overnight lows. Skies stay mostly cloudy and we will keep an eye out for a sprinkle or flurry overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

An isolated shower or flurry is possible Friday as an unsettled and active pattern continues for the area. Friday won’t be as warm as Thursday with highs around 40°. Saturday is setting up as a decent start to the weekend. Expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower 40s. The next storm system we are watching approaches the area Sunday. That system comes with lots of clouds and a chance for some late-day showers to end the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 40s Sunday and stay warm into Monday. Rain showers will be around early Monday as a strong cold front sweeps through the Valley. There will be a sharp, quick drop in temperatures from a highs near 50° early in the day to the 30s in the afternoon. As the colder air takes over, any rain in the area will mix over to a little snow. The colder weather will carry over into Tuesday with lower 30s for highs.

