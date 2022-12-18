TEMPERATURES

Look for temperatures to fall into the low 20s overnight, staying cold Monday with highs in the low 30s.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Skies will stay cloudy into Sunday night. A few flurries will be possible.

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will stay cloudy Sunday evening and into night. A few flurries will be possible overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s. Monday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s. A few flurries will be possible mainly in the morning. It remains cold and mainly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low 20s. Tuesday will be a tad warmer, with highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT

Skies will stay cloudy. A few flurries will be possible. Lows will fall into the low 20s.

TOMORROW

Mostly cloudy skies with a flurry possible. Temperatures will be in the in the low 30s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Better weather slips in for a few days Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s for highs. A large winter storm is brewing for late next week. This storm will need to be watched as it approaches just in time for Christmas weekend. Snow and rain will become likely with this storm late week, and colder air will move in behind the system. Highs will be in the teens for Christmas Eve. Lows will be in the single digits by the weekend.