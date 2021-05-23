A better chance for showers and storms for your Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Next week looks to be warm but cools off as we head into Memorial Day Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for an isolated shower…LOW: 63
— Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible Monday…HIGH: 78
— Partly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 87
— More scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 80
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 72
— Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 50…HIGH: 68
— Chance for more showers next Saturday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 67
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 51…HIGH: 72

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com