RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scans are clear tonight as we are set for a beautiful weekend of weather. High pressure will centralize over the Valley tonight and keep weather clear.

TEMPERATURES AND DEWPOINTS

Temperatures are currently in the low 80s for most of the Valley. They will drop into the low to mid 60s overnight. Dewpoints are right around 60 and will stay there tonight and into tomorrow morning.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for a beautiful evening. Temperatures will cool into the mid 60s by tonight with clear skies.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Fog is possible for some areas of the Valley tomorrow morning. A few more clouds will hang around and temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

We stay clear tonight as high pressure works its way over the Valley. Lows will drop into the low 60s overnight. Clouds will develop and fog is possible into the morning. Once that fog clears, expect partly sunny skies for your Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies will remain in the forecast tomorrow night and into Monday morning. Expect those clouds to clear my the middle of Monday and temperatures to reach the mid 80s for the high once again. Rain and thunderstorms will come our way late Monday afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT

Expect a few clouds to develop as we enter the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

SUNDAY

A beautiful day is in store to wrap up the weekend. Plan for partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Most of Monday will stay dry with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. However, showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. Those will clear by the middle of Tuesday and only clouds will remain. The middle of the week heats back up into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday stays dry, but another chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast on Thursday. The shower and thunderstorm chance remains on Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s heading into next weekend.