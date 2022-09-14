(WYTV)

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scans on 33 Pinpoint Radar are clear this morning as high pressure approaches the Valley today.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the mid 50s. They will get into the low 70s by noon.

MORNING OUTLOOK

Plan on taking a light coat with you this morning as temperatures start the day in the mid 50s. Expect the sun to come up around 7 AM.

FUTURE TRACKER

Expect partly sunny skies throughout Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s for highs this afternoon. Weather should stay clear and calm this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. More sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow with temperatures back in the mid 70s. That clear weather will last into Friday with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

TODAY

Partly sunny skies throughout Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies throughout Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Clear and calm weather can be expected for the majority of this 7 day outlook. Warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s come back this weekend. Plan for the warm temperatures to stick around into the middle of next week.