8:30PM Winter storm update

8:30PM Update on where things stand and what to expect the rest of the night

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the entire area. Snow will continue this evening, impacting travel into the night. Snow begins to let up after midnight, allowing road crews time to catch up. Expect improving travel conditions into the morning. To view current alerts, CLICK HERE.

SNOWFALL OUTLOOK FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT

Steady light to moderate snowfall will begin letting up between 10PM and 12AM. Expect a gradual tapering of the snow from the southwest to northeast after midnight. By 4AM, most of the snowfall will have exited the region. Lingering flurries or a few snow showers remain possible toward sunrise but will be much more sporadic. Additional accumulation for the rest of the night around 0.5″ to 2.5″ is possible.

Travel Impacts Timeline

This evening: Widespread snow-covered roads, Slick travel likely

Midnight-6AM: Improving roads, but widespread slick travel remains highly likely

6AM-11AM: Roads continuing to improve, Main roads likely clear, patchy slick spots on secondary roads

TEMPERATURES

We will see temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 20s throughout the night.