7 PM Forecast: Snow for your Monday; snow & wintry mix Monday night

TODAYCloudy with flurries for this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills in the middle single digits. Cloudy with some sunny breaks today. High in the upper 20s.

TONIGHTMostly cloudy and low in the middle teens tonight.

ISOLATED SNOW SATURDAY NIGHTMid 20s Saturday with sunshine and clouds in the morning and snow showers developing into the afternoon. Isolated snow showers Saturday night. An inch or less accumulation. Low in the middle teens.

CHILLY AND MAINLY CLOUDY SUNDAYSlight chance for isolated snow or flurries Sunday. Mostly cloudy. High in the mid to upper 20s.Low in the lower teens into Monday morning. Mostly cloudy.

COLD MONDAY WITH STORM IMPACTING THE VALLEYCold with scattered snow developing for Monday, high in the upper teens.Snow showers likely Monday night with a low in the middle teens. Accumulations are likely.

WARM AIR MOVES IN MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAYSnow likely Tuesday with a warmer high around 30°. Storm track is still in question and a wintry mix could cut into accumulation totals.

COLDER INTO WEDNESDAYTemperatures fall into the middle single digits into Wednesday morning with isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy and colder Wednesday, high in the mid 20s.

ANOTHER STORM TO ARRIVE LATE WEEKCloudy and middle teens into Thursday morning.Snow showers Thursday, chance for a wintry mix. High in the upper 20s.Low in the lower 20s with snow showers Thursday night.High in the mid to upper 20s Friday with chance for snow showers.