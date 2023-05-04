(WKBN) – We have been in a very cold pattern to start May. Temperatures have been very cold. As of this morning, we are the off to the second coldest start for May on record here in Youngstown, Ohio.

The only year that started colder in May was in 1978. The good news is that we are in for a warming trend by the weekend.

Why has it been so cold here in Youngstown, Ohio?

The upper level weather pattern helped create a low pressure system that became stuck over the Great Lakes. This area of low pressure has been very slow to move. As it stuck around, it created clouds, showers, and pushed cold air south into our part of Ohio and Pennsylvania from Canada.

One more cold night

Temperatures will dip back into the middle 30s tonight. This will allow the risk of frost to form in some areas. If you are concerned about your plants and flowers, it is a good idea to cover them or bring them in tonight. The trend for warmer nights will sweep in through the weekend.

A warmer weekend

We will turn warmer this weekend with temperatures returning to the 70s. Saturday will start around 40 degrees and climb toward 70 degrees by the afternoon. Sunday looks even warmer with highs in the middle 70s. More sunshine and dry weather are expected into the weekend.

Will the warmer temperatures last?

The warmer pattern moving in through the weekend will stick around into next week. Spring warmth is finally returning to the area after a very cold start to the month of May.

Above-normal temperatures are expected through the middle of the month.