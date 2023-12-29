We are closing out 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. This year will go into the record books a warm and dry year overall. We are in the top 10 warmest on record.

Weather extremes during 2023

The year will go into the books as a year with a very warm and wet start. The spring turned windy with two large wind storms that caused damage across our area.

After a wet spring, we slipped into a period of no strong storms or severe weather into the month of May. It was a rare severe weather drought.

The severe weather drought led to a dry period at times into the summer with a return to drought conditions on and off into the fall.

We always seemed to get rain just in time to keep the dry conditions from overwhelming plants and crops. In fact, we did fall into a wetter period with storms from July into August before drying out again into the fall.

We also were covered by wildfire smoke from Canadian fires for a period through the summer.

The year is ending just like it started with a warm and wet December. A record breaker too.

Below is a list of weather extremes for Youngstown, Ohio, during 2023.

The hottest temperature: 90°F

We hit 90° twice during the year. Once on June 2 and then again on Sept. 5. The warmest day using the average temperature: 78°

The coldest temperature: 5°F

We hit 5° on Feb. 3 and 4. We did not go below zero during 2023!

The coldest day using the average temperature: 14.5°

The Snowiest Day: Jan. 22

3.2 inches of snow was recorded on Jan. 22, 2023.

The most snow on the ground: 4.0 Inches

The most snow on the ground during one day was 4.0 inches on Jan. 23 and 24.

*We only had 12 days through the year that had measurable snow on the ground!

The highest wind gust: 47 mph

We had two big wind events in the spring. The highest wind gust recorded at the airport was 47 mph on March 25. Other locations around the area clocked much high wind gusts during these events.