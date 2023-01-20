(WKBN) — We are two-thirds through January 2023, and with just one-third left to go, this is one of the least snowy on record for January 1-20. As of the afternoon of Jan. 20, only 0.9″ of snowfall has been recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. That puts 2023 high up the list of top ten least snowy starts to the year.

How many days have had measurable snow in the Youngstown area January 2023?

There have been just four days with measurable snow at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport as of Jan. 20, 2023. We received 0.3″ of snow on Friday, Jan. 6. There was another 0.2″ measured the following day, Jan. 7. Nearly a week went by before the next measurable snowfall of 0.3″ on Friday, Jan. 13. As of writing this story the afternoon of Jan. 20, we have received 0.1″ of snow. That makes Jan. 20 only the fourth day that measurable snow occurred. There were six days where trace amounts of snowfall were recorded.

Snowfall as of the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2023 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

How long has it been since a January with as much or less snow to this point in the month?

You have to go back 74 years to find a January with as little snow as we’ve received this month. In 1949, only a trace of snowfall was recorded between Jan. 1-20. That year holds the record for least amount of snow in the first twenty days of January and is the only January since 1935 that no measurable snowfall occurred in the first twenty days of the year.

There has only been one other January since 1935 with less snow in the first twenty days. Just 0.7″ of snow was measured in the first twenty days of January 1937. Those two years, January 1949 and January 1937, are the only two since snowfall records have been kept with less snow in the first twenty days of January at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

At the time of writing this, if we don’t pick up another 0.1″ of snow before 11:59 p.m., January 2023 will be only the third since 1935 without 1″ of measurable snow in the first twenty days of the year.

Below is the list of the ten least snowy January occurrances for the dates Jan. 1-20 since 1935.

RANK YEAR TOTAL SNOW JAN. 1-20 1 1949 TRACE 2 1937 0.7″ 3 2023 0.9″ 4 1944 1.3″ 5 1935 1.4″ 6 1973 1.5″ 7 2013 1.7″ 8 1986 1.9″ 9 1950 2.2″ 10 1946 2.8″ Top ten least snowy Januarys for the dates January 1-20 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport since 1935

Will this trend continue through the end of the month?

It is looking like the final third of January 2023 will be a lot different than the first two-thirds of the month. There are several storm systems being monitored by the StormTeam 27 weather team. Temperatures aren’t looking as warm for the final eleven days of the month which increases our likelihood that at least some of the precipitation falls as snow.

Below is a look at two longer-range models depicting potential snowfall between now and Jan. 31. It is important to note that these are not a forecast of snowfall, just showing the trend between now and the end of the month. Data has been hinting at a lot more snowfall in the lower Great Lakes region, something we will be following closely.

GFS Model cumulative potential snowfall Jan. 21-31, 2023 as of early evening Friday, Jan. 20 Please note: this is not a forecast and will change. The intent of this image is to show the trend that models are hinting at a potential increase in snowfall for the end of the month in the lower Great Lakes