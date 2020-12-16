11PM UPDATE — Snow Likely Wednesday, accumulation and travel impacts expected

Snow develops Wednesday with the accumulation likely by sunset and travel impacts expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday AM -- Here's what to plan for:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Columbiana, Mercer, and Lawrence counties Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow develops Wednesday with a high probability of significant accumulation for parts of those counties. To view current alerts, CLICK HERE. For a walk-through of accumulation totals and timing, click “Play” on the video above.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be overcast all day. The morning will be quiet across the area with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s to kick off the day. Snow will begin developing between 12PM-2PM. Snow will continue to increase in coverage through the afternoon, with wide-spread and steady snow likely into Wednesday evening. Steady snow will continue through the evening and begins to let up overnight. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 30s, dropping to the upper 20s Wednesday night.

Accumulation Outlook

Below is a breakdown of storm total accumulations for the timeframe of Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The lightest accumulation numbers are expected across western and northwestern Trumbull and Mahoning counties. The potential for heavier totals is highest through southern and eastern Columbiana, Mercer, and Lawrence counties.

Low End Totals: 1″ – 2″

EXPECTED RANGE: 3″ – 7″ Widespread (Lighter north & west of YNG, Heavier south & east of YNG)

High End Totals: 7″ to locally up to 9″ possible

Travel Impacts Timeline

Tonight: No travel concerns

Wednesday Morning: No travel concerns

Wednesday 12PM – 5PM: Road conditions begin to deteriorate

Wednesday 5PM – Thursday 7AM: Widespread snow-covered roads, Slick travel likely

Thursday 7AM-12PM: Road conditions slowly improving, Slick travel still likely

THURSDAY

Lingering snow showers and flurries are likely Thursday morning. Snow may mix with pockets of drizzle or some freezing drizzle. Slick travel remains a concern through the morning and a glaze of ice is possible in spots. It will remain mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s. Isolated flurries or pockets of drizzle/freezing drizzle remain possible through the afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quiet end to the week with scattered clouds around Friday. Another storm system approaches Saturday, bringing a chance for some rain showers Saturday evening and a chance at both rain and snow lingering Sunday. The pattern is currently looking active into next week. Spotty rain and snow showers remain in the forecast Monday and isolated snow showers are expected Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.