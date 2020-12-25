11PM update on winter storm — Snow continues, transitioning to lake effect into Christmas morning

A white Christmas for all, and for all, a good night! Snow will continue into Christmas Day -- Here's an update on what to expect into Christmas Day:

Winter Storm WARNINGS are in effect for the entire area. Widespread heavy snow will continue overnight, followed by lake effect snow developing into Christmas morning. Big impacts are anticipated on travel conditions overnight and early on Christmas Day. Here’s the latest on the timeline, impacts, and accumulation totals:

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT

Steady snow, heavy at times, will continue through about 2AM. Snow will transition over to lake effect snow showers after 2AM and continue into Christmas morning. Temperatures overnight will drop toward the upper teens with blustery winds leading to wind chills in the single digits. (Breakdown of total snowfall and travel impacts below)

CHRISTMAS DAY

We wake up to a white Christmas across the Valley with snow continuing to fall. Scattered lake effect snow will continue through the morning and into the afternoon. Bursts of heavy snow will be possible at times, leading to occasional white out conditions. Blustery winds will cause some blowing and drifting snow at times. It will be cold with a daytime high around 20° and wind chills between 5° – 15° all day. Additional accumulation of 1″-3″ will occur during the day.

Lingering snow showers or flurries will continue Christmas night, but will become primarily focused to the primary snowbelt through the night. The best chance of seeing snowflakes overnight Friday will be in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Lows fall to the middle to lower teens with wind chills as low as -5°to 0° possible.

SNOWFALL OUTLOOK THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING & TRAVEL IMPACTS

Snow will continue adding up through Christmas Day. Total snowfall by Friday evening will be in the range of:

At Least: 4″ – 5″

MOST LIKELY RANGE: A widespread 6″ – 10″ of snow is expected

At Most: Up to 12″ (The best chance at the high end totals will be through the snowbelt)

TRAVEL IMPACTS

12AM-6AM: Terrible travel conditions with widespread, snowy roads across major, primary and secondary streets. As temperatures continue dropping, standing water will freeze. Snowy and icy roads are a high threat through the night. White out conditions also possible at times.

Friday 6AM-12PM: Lake effect snow will continue and temperatures will be cold. Expect lots of slick spots and pay particular attention to driveways, sidewalks, and parking lots which all are likely to have a layer of ice under the snow. Slick travel remains highly likely and white out conditions will be possible at times.

Friday 12PM-6PM: Some improvements expected as road crews will have had a several hours to catch up after the overnight snow. However, widespread icy spots remain a concern, in addition to additional quick coatings of lake effect snow re-covering roads and blowing snow also possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cold temperatures carry over into the final weekend of 2020 with highs in the 20s Saturday and lows back in the teens Saturday night. Temperatures begin to rebound Sunday and we will also look for a little Sunday sunshine. Highs head back to near 40° Monday.

