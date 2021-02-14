11 PM Forecast Update: Snow early Monday; snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday night

Expect 2-4″ through midday Monday; then another 3-6″ or hours of wintry mix and ice tomorrow night
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight snow developing just before sunrise…LOW: 17
— Snow likely…expect 2-4 inches Monday…HIGH: 26
— Snow and / or wintry mix expected Monday evening…another 3-6 inches or hours of wintry mix and ice accumulation are possible…LOW: 16
— More snow likely early Tuesday…expect another 1-2 inches…HIGH: 22
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 3…HIGH: 24
— Snow likely Thursday…LOW: 18…HIGH: 32
— Chance of snow and snow showers Friday…LOW: 22…HIGH: 29
— Partly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 9…HIGH: 24
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 5…HIGH: 32