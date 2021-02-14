11 PM Forecast Update: Snow early Monday; snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday night

TONIGHTA few breaks in the clouds are possible tonight, but most of the night will be mainly overcast. There won't be any big changes in temperatures compared to the last several nights. Lows will drop back to the upper to middle teens. A light breeze will allow for wind chills into the upper single digits at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySkies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Saturday. Snow chances are looking much lower. An isolated snow shower or flurry remains possible but little accumulation is expected through the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s.